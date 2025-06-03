NBC Securities Inc. Buys 6,294 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 125,880.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.14.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

