Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

