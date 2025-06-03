Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 185 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $163.53 and a one year high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.