JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPM opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $734.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.15.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

