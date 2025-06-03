Level Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.