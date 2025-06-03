Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. 56,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $78.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. This represents a 5.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 607.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

