McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 108 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.1% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 31,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,218,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 159,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,903,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $523.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.16. The company has a market cap of $327.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Free Report

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

