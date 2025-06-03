Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $443.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

