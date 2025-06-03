Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 646 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,534 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 67.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 534.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $403.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.21 and a 200 day moving average of $426.57. The stock has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

