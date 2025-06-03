DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 110,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,464.0 days.
DiaSorin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $104.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $109.60.
About DiaSorin
