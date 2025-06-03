DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 110,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,464.0 days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $104.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $109.60.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

