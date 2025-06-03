Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Declines By 21.6%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.
Ceres Power Stock Performance
CPWHF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Ceres Power has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.00.
About Ceres Power
