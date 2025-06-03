Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 25,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,159. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

