Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Increases By 22.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 281,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.
About Defense Metals
