Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 5.5% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

TXN opened at $184.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.24.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.