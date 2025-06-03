The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. InvesTrust now owns 40,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

