Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $580.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $588.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.