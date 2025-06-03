Kwmg LLC Buys 360 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Wealth grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 69,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $288.47 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

