AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 17,414 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $61,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $342.69 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 167.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,393 shares of company stock worth $284,570,654. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.