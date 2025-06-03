Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $84.24 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 256616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

