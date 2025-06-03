Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) recently:

5/23/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

5/21/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

5/21/2025 – Merit Medical Systems was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Merit Medical Systems was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $111.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $127.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

MMSI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.03. 78,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $2,049,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,363.21. The trade was a 38.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,931 shares of company stock worth $10,875,975. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $134,517,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,679,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,833,000 after purchasing an additional 499,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

