Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after purchasing an additional 722,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $263.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.64 and its 200-day moving average is $240.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $269.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.