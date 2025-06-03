Unigestion Holding SA Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1,689.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,901,249,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,056.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $986.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $977.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $468.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,070.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,035.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total value of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.