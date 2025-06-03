iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 160,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

