Top Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 2nd

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, SoFi Technologies, Booking, BigBear.ai, American Express, and Chubb are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide travel and tourism services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise operators, car rental firms, and online booking platforms. By investing in travel stocks, market participants gain exposure to consumer travel demand and tourism-related spending. The performance of these stocks is typically influenced by economic cycles, seasonal factors, fuel prices, and global events like pandemics or geopolitical tensions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $14.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,054.45. 1,301,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,147. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $983.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $975.99. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.91. 9,243,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,969,965. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,070,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,503,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5,516.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,322. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,532.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,904.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,913.07. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,238,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,439,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.32. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.42. The company had a trading volume of 989,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.73. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $326.28.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $299.11. 856,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.37.

