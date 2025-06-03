Merit Financial Group LLC Has $35.14 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $752.00 to $664.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $547,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $19,649,280. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total transaction of $328,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,409.58. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $34,481,779 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $670.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $579.76 and a 200-day moving average of $612.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

