RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,118 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $734.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

