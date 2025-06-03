InvesTrust Has $11.24 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

InvesTrust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of InvesTrust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. InvesTrust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

