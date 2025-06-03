China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,019,400 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 2,834,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,091.8 days.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHQF remained flat at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
China Hongqiao Group Company Profile
