China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,019,400 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 2,834,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,091.8 days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHQF remained flat at $1.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

