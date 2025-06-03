Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by InvesTrust

InvesTrust grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. InvesTrust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $416.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.05 and its 200 day moving average is $399.43. The stock has a market cap of $412.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

