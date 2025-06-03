China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of CAOVY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.87.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
