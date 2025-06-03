China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CAOVY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

