Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $33.04. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 2,605,222 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -74.29.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). Equities analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 304,405 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,746,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $19,642,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,311,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

