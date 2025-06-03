Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,151,000 after purchasing an additional 315,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452,043 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE MPC opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.