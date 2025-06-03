Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.61. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 37,613,334 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNN. Desjardins began coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Trading Up 8.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305,332 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 196,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,419 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 43,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.