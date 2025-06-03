Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.49. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 18,421,872 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Up 12.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota bought 49,701,790 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,573,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,545,313.63. This trade represents a 68.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $65,732.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,259.98. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,913. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares in the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after buying an additional 817,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.