Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.70 and last traded at $120.14, with a volume of 25880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

