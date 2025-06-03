Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.49 and last traded at C$28.03, with a volume of 53931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Maple Leaf Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.80.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 2.0%

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total transaction of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$737.24. This represents a 99.23% decrease in their position. Insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.