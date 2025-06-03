BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.98 and last traded at C$23.98, with a volume of 19756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.60.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.28.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.

About BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of an equal weight utilities companies index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Utilities Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

