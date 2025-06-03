COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,988,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 22,468,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,229.9 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of CICOF remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.08.
About COSCO SHIPPING
