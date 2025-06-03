COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,988,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 22,468,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,229.9 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of CICOF remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

