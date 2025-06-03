Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,251,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 1,737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bolloré Stock Up 1.4%

BOIVF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 113,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.