Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,251,800 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 1,737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bolloré Stock Up 1.4%
BOIVF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 113,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $6.99.
About Bolloré
