Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 406774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on shares of Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Merus Trading Up 5.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Merus by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 331,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 58,760 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in Merus by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 62,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,569,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

