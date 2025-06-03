Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 19923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $450,212.58. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $111,005.52. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,619.34. This represents a 27.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,766 shares of company stock worth $572,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

