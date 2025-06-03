Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in May

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 149,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 920.5 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $32.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $32.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Bureau Veritas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

