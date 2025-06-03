Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $427.60 and last traded at $419.53, with a volume of 62945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.13.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.38.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,999,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,294,000 after buying an additional 39,095 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

