FactSet Research Systems’ (FDS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $503.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.22.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $19.24 on Tuesday, hitting $437.32. 209,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.98 and its 200 day moving average is $457.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,560.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

