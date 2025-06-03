Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) & Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Financial Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bar Harbor Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bar Harbor Bankshares pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Heritage Financial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bar Harbor Bankshares $150.40 million 2.95 $43.65 million $2.85 10.18 Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.33 $7.09 million $2.42 10.74

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Community Heritage Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial. Bar Harbor Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Heritage Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bar Harbor Bankshares and Community Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bar Harbor Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats Community Heritage Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, such as multi-family, commercial construction and land development, and other commercial real estate classes; commercial and industrial loans, including loans to commercial and agricultural businesses, and tax exempt entities; residential real estate loans consists of mortgages for 1-4 family housing; and consumer loans comprises home equity loans, lines of credit, auto, and other installment lending. In addition, it provides life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; and third-party investment and insurance services. Further, the company offers trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities; and 401K plan, financial, estate and charitable planning, investment management, family office, municipal, and tax services. It operates 53 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

