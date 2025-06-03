Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VTI opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

