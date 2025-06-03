Rialto Wealth Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average is $286.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

