First Financial Corp IN Has $1.22 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

