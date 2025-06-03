ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

