Whipplewood Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2,292.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,538.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,919.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,917.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,544.43.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

